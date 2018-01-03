Egyptian side Smouha snap up Ghanaian duo of Augustine Okrah and Hans Kwofie
A. Okrah
Egypt Premier League outfit Smouha SC have announced the signings of former Ghana Premier League goal kings Hans Kwofie and Augustine Okrah on a three year deal each.
The two forwards become the second and third Ghanaian players to join the Alexandria-based club after Stephen Sarfo joined earlier in December, 2017.
Kwofie was the top scorer of the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League with seventeen goals for Ashanti Gold SC.
In the 2014/2015 season, Okrah emerged as top scorer of the Ghana Premier League with fourteen goals when playing for Bechem United.