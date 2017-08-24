Egyptian side Wadi Degla sign Congolese Jean Marc Makusu as Samuel Afum's replacement

Egyptian Premier League side Wadi Degla have signed Congolese striker Jean Marc Makusu, less than 24 hours after mutually parting ways with Ghanaian striker Samuel Afum.

Afum, 26, left the club on mutual ground on Wednesday after just a season at the club.

The Ghanaian, who arrived from Swiss side Young Boys with a huge reputation, scored four goals and provided one assist for the team in the campaign.

Wadi Degla have moved in quickly to fill the void created by the departure of the former Smouha attacker by signing the Congolese man.

The Ghanaian is now available on a free transfer.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)