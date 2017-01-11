Egypt’s head coach Hector Cuper insists his target is to qualify for the World Cup in Russia

Head coach of Egypt’s national team Hector Cuper is of the view that even though playing in the Cup of Nations is prestigious his target is to qualify for the World Cup in 2018.

The Pharaoh’s hold a commanding lead against the highly fancied Black Stars after beating them 2-0 in Alexandria.

“We are back in our habitat. Egypt has won the Africa Cup of Nations seven times and qualifying for the tournament is the least we could do.”

“Our big goal is the 2018 World Cup since we haven’t qualified to it since 1990, too much for a nation that loves football and have a lot of talent,” Cuper told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

