Egypt's Mohamed Elneny could play in Nations Cup final

Egypt could have midfielder Mohamed Elneny fit for Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final against either Ghana or Cameroon.

The Arsenal midfielder missed Egypt's wins over Morocco and Burkina Faso in the quarter final and semi final due to a calf injury.

"Elneny has a chance to play in the final," Egypt doctor Ayman Aboul-Ela said in a television interview on Wednesday after the Pharaohs defeated Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

However, Aboul-Ela said left-back Mohamed Abdel-Shafi, who sustained an ankle injury in Egypt's 1-0 group-stage win over Uganda, will not be available for the final.

Egypt have been unlucky with injuries at the tournament which includes goalkeeper Ahmed El-Shenawi and strikers Marwan Mohsen and Ahmed Kouka.

It not yet clear whether Sporting Braga striker Kouka will be available for the final as he suffers from pelvic problems.

Winger Mahmoud Kahraba is already suspended for the game.

