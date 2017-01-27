Egypt's Ramadan Sobhi denies reports of rift with head coach Hector Cuper

Egypt midfielder Ramadan Sobhi has denied reports of a rift with head coach Hector Cuper at the Africa Cup of Nations after being benched.

The Stoke City youngster was left out of the starting line-up in the 1-0 win over Ghana on Wednesday.

It is suspected that 19-year-old was being punished for his behaviour after the Uganda match when he kicked a water bottle following his substitution in the 70th minute.

''I always accept all coach decisions,” Sobhi told ON Sports TV channel on Thursday.

''I was sad to quit the game against Uganda at this stage.

''I was worried about the team's fate in the tournament. The score was 0-0 and we were desperate to win the game to keep our chances alive in the competition.

“I had the desire to complete the game to help the team win, so I appeared angry.''

The former Ahly player insisted that the former Inter-Milan manager is a “great coach” and that all the players respect his decisions and his vision.

“Our target is to win all the games in this tournament,” said Sobhi. “It is not important who will start or who will sit on the bench. Our priority is only to win.”

Egypt will have a tough clash on Sunday when they face Morocco in the tournament's quarter-finals.

