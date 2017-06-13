Eight Kaizer Chiefs players likely to follow John Paintsil out of the exit door

Eight Kaizer Chiefs players have been earmarked to follow Ghanaian coach John Paintsil out of the club.

Chiefs have now gone two full seasons without a trophy under Steve Komphela and while the head coach still seems to have the support of his employers, the same can’t be said for some of his playing staff.

There has still been no improvement in terms of trophies, with the only thing they have to show for their efforts is a fourth-place finish over a fifth-place one.

Now, with the club undergoing an ‘audit’ ahead of the 2017/18 campaign, it appears that there will once again be several changes to the playing staff as numerous players follow John Paintsil out of the exit door.

Siphelele Mthembu, Lewis Macha, Michelle Katsvairo, Emmanuel Letlotlo,Ryan Moon, Keagan Buchanan, Siyanda Xulu and Camaldine Abraw are believed to be on their way out.

