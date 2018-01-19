Eintracht Frankfurt coach counts on Prince Boateng ahead of Wolfsburg trip after injury return

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac has allayed fear of losing Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng to injury ahead of their trip to VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 30-year-old forward suffered a hip injury in their side's home draw against Freiburg last weekend but saw full throttle.

The former Las Palmas hitman however, could not join his team-mates in a full scale training as he trained alone under the supervision of rehab coach Martin Spohrer.

On Thursday, Boateng joined the team's training but could only complete a few extra run and kicked a few balls.

He is expected to keep his position in the team against the Wolves.

Boateng has scored three goals in 18 appearances to help the Eagles to 9th on the league standings after 18 games.

