Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac praises 'leader' Kevin Prince Boateng

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac is full praise of the impact of Kevin Prince Boateng since his arrival at the club this summer from Spanish side UD Las Palmas.

Boateng, 30, netted the only goal on the weekend when the Eagles triumphed in the Bundesliga with 1-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

"Kevin is a personality, a boy who is straight, who has emotions and empathy. He has the quality to lead the team," he said.

The 45 year old tactician is impressed with the leadership role of the Ghanaian midfielder despite not being captain of the club.

" You do not have to be a captain for this, Kevin will certainly get better from matchday to matchday."

