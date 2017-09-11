Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Kevin Boateng sheds light on Abdelhak Nouri tribute

Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has shed light on why he paid tribute to Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri during Eintracht Frankfurt's victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Boateng, 30, unveiled a shirt paying tribute to the ailing 20-year-old, who has been left with a brain damage after he collapsed during a pre-season friendly against Werden Bremen on July 8.

And the Ghanaian has revealed he has been touched by the tragedy which has hit the young Dutch-born Moroccan

"My celebration was for the little boy Nouri," Boateng told the Bundesliga's official website, "because we all know what happened to him and I wanted to just show them that we pray for him and we pray for the family."

"He was an outstanding football player," Boateng explained after the match, as reported by Bild. "This is a tragedy, and I want his family to know that I pray for him.

"I'll wear the shirt under my jersey all season."

The goal was Boateng's first in the Bundesliga since returning from Las Palmas during the summer.

