Eintracht Frankfurt profligacy disturbs Kevin Prince Boateng after Wolfsburg flay

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has vented his frustration with Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 home loss to VfL Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Eagles two weeks ago from Spanish side Las Palmas, made his debut for his new club as a late substitute last week in their 0-0 stalemate at SC Freiburg.

The former AC Milan ace was however, given his first start by coach Niko Kovac in front of the teeming supporters on match day two of the Bundesliga, but the game ended in a defeat for the Eagles despite dominating the match for the large part.

A 22nd minute strike by Daniel Didavi handed the Wolfs their first win of the campaign to the chagrin of the maverick forward, who believes his side should have emerged victors after creating so many chances and dominating the encounter.

"I'm just pissed that we did not win the game," said Boateng after the interview with Sky. Just as in the previous week at the goalless draw in Freiburg, Eintracht was not rewarded for a courageous performance.

"We were the better team and did not make the goals," Boateng criticized.

"We've left points again and this is the second time."

The match at the Commerzbank-Arena against Wolfsburg was Boateng's 100th game in the Germany Bundesliga after turning up for clubs such as Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04.

By: Reuben Obodai

@Reuben Obodai17

