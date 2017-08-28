Eintracht Frankfurt star Hasebe hails K.P. Boateng's human relations

Japan and Frankfurt star Hasebe has hailed Ghanaian international Kevin Prince Boateng for his excellent human relations after he joined the Bundesliga side earlier this month.

The two players clashed in 2009 when Kevin was serving a loan spell at Dortmund from Tottenham Hostpurs, an experience both players still remember.

Boateng hit Hasebe with a high foot in the air which took the Japan skipper to the theatre for so many hours, receiving 11 stitches in the process.

But Hasebe who is now in the same team with the Ghanaian says Boateng has good human relations after aologising for the incident.

"Only eleven stitches were needed," Hasebe said with a smile.

"He came to the cabin after the game and apologized."

"This is a very big player and with Alex Meier the most famous with us. He (Boateng) is a good guy, I can imagine that with his experience here he will be a leader, " Hasebe added.

Boateng will play alongside Hasebe when they came face to face with Wolfsburg as they could be together for the first time in the starting line.

"I've played there for five and a half years, it's a very special club for me. I'm glad we're playing against each other."

