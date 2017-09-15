Eintracht Frankfurt star Kevin Boateng wants to help next generation

Eintracht Frankfurt star Kevin-Prince Boateng admits he is only looking to help the club's younger generation in the coming years.

The Ghanaian has recently returned to Germany after moving on from Las Palmas in the summer.

He mutually terminated his contract due to family reasons and the 30-year-old is now determined to help the club move forward. With years of experience in his locker, Boateng has now claimed that winning trophies is no longer his number one priority.

"I want to play at a good level for as long as possible and just stay healthy," he is quoted as saying by ESPN.

"To win trophies? I've never been a trophy guy. I would love to win the Champions League one day, but I am being realistic that I now most likely won't win it. Fine with me.

"My dream is to help young players. I don't want them to make the mistakes I did in the past. The rest? I was 20 when I dreamt of other things.

"If I had always been honest to myself, I might play at Real Madrid."

Source: ESPN

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)