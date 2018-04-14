Eintracht Frankfurt's Prince Boateng calls for focus as race for top four finish duels on

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Kevin Prince Boateng has called on his team-mates not to lose focus amid report of coach Niko Kovac imminent move to Bayern Munich as they aim to achieve their Europe qualification dreams.

Boateng has been one of Eitnracht Frankfurt top performers since joining from Spanish side Las Palmas at the start of the season.

The 31-year old has netted six goals and provided one assist to propel the Commezbank Arena outfit to sixth place -with four games to go.

However, after news broke out last week that their Croatian tactician has signed a deal in principle to join the Baveren giants in the summer as Jupp Heynckes replacement, the Eagles have lost two successive games which has dented their Champions League qualification ambitions.

The defeat means Eintracht have lost ground in the chase for a top-four finish, with opponents Bayer gaining a strong foothold behind the Bundesliga's front runners and Hoffenheim also climbing into contention.

In the aftermath of the 4-1 loss against Bayern Leverkusen at the BayArena on Saturday, the Ghana international entreated his team-mates not to lose their way as the fight to achieve their aim toughens up.

"I think for us there were discussions about it (Bayern Munich’s hiring of coach Kovac) but at the end of the day we know that’s football; it can happen," Boateng told Bundesliga.com

"We did a great job up to now and we want to finish the season the way we started the season. We want to reach our targets and we’ll see what’s going to happen with the rest."

Frankfurt are hoping to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

