Elche President admits he thought of signing Mubarak Wakaso as reinforcement

President of Elche CF Diego Garcia has admitted the he held the desire of signing Ghanaian midfielder as a reinforcement but later opted against the move for different reasons.

Wakaso joined Granada on loan from Panathinaikos in the winter transfer window and instantly became a mainstay in the side following his remarkable performances.

The 26-year-old has dominated the headline in the Spanish press in recent times due to his desire to depart the Greek side permanently in the summer.

Elche are in the market seeking for a midfielder to augment the side in their crucial subsequent fixtures in the Segunda division as they battle to survive the relegation doldrums.

Elche, according to García explained, has until Wednesday at 20:00 hours to opt for this new addition that will not be "simple", according to the president, as it depends on many "constraints."

In this sense, the manager admitted that the club thought of a Levante midfielder who did not participate much during the season or in the African Wakaso, with past in the entity.

However, indicated that either by a form problem, since Wakaso cannot be relinquished this season, or motivation of the players have not gone ahead these operations.

"We have not found anything that improves what we have, we have to find a motivated player for five games, we have tried to offer another year of contract, but we have not found it," he said.

"If we find something that improves quality and motivation, what we have will do it, and if not, we trust the people we have and the affiliate players," he said.

Elche are 18th on the Segunda league table with 42 points from 37 games, and have only five matches to redeem themselves from dropping out of the second-tier league.

