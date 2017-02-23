Elmina Sharks boss delighted his team sneaked a point against Olympics

Elmina Sharks coach Kwabena Amissah admits his team was very fortunate to get a point despite going two goals down in the first half against Great Olympics.

The new Ghana Premier League side took their first points of the season but had to fight from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Olympics in Accra.

“It was a pressure game, with good passing and inter positional play, I count myself very lucky for earning a point, after equalizing in stoppage time.

“But chances of this nature happens in football, and looking at the temperament of the game is not easy for a your players to score a good goal, so we’re lucky.”

