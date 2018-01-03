Elmina Sharks close to sealing a deal with former Olympics midfielder Benjamin Arthur

Elmina Sharks FC are very close to adding former Great Olympics midfielder Benjamin Arthur to their squad ahead of the 2017/2018, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively disclose.

The 24 year old had his contract expired at the end of last season with many Premier League clubs chasing his signature.

And he has chosen to join the "Botweaku Mba" ahead of the other clubs.

The former Amidaus Professionals midfielder was the second highest goalscorer at the Wonder Club with 4 goals and an assist after making 21 appearances.

Arthur joined the Elmina Sharks pre-season training on Tuesday as he awaits medicals.

By: Nuhu Adams

