Elmina Sharks coach confident of a monstrous first season in the Ghanaian top flight

Head coach of newly promoted Elmina Sharks Kobina Amissah says he is looking to impose his style of play and influence his players when the Ghana Premier League starts.

The Elmina based won zone 2 of the division league but they are many who believe that they would struggle to maintain their status in the Ghana Premier League.

''I've absolute confidence and trust in my boys come next season. We're very certain of achieving our aim in our debut league season," the coach told Fox Fm

''People have been talking about our players that they will struggle in their debut season as they will be lacking the needed experience to compete in the premiership, but I can tell you that such notions cannot hold as we equally have good and experienced players who can also compete very well for us. We'll not say much as the time will come in due course,''

