Elmina Sharks coach Kobina Amissah relying on tried and test players

Elmina Sharks coach Kobina Amissah is relying on his experienced signings to help the Ghana Premier League debutants.

The former Berekum Chelsea and Hasaacas coach has brought tried and tested players like Ebo Mends, Yaw Alexander and Anthony Yerful to help their cause.

Sharks start their campaign against Aduana Stars at home in a Week 2 fixture

''The players are even more motivated than the manager and after the training session we just had you can tell how mentally prepared they are,'' he told Citi Sports in an interview.

“Kweku Mends who was with Liberty Professionals is a top addition to our midfield.

''Yaw Alexander and Anthony Yerful will all help the project we are trying to build this season.

''They are players that have tasted the Premier League before are set for the showdown against Aduana Stars on Sunday, h

