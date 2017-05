Elmina Sharks coach Kobina Amissah has signed a three-year contract extension at the club, it has been reported.

Amissah will continue to lead the Ghana Premier League debutante until 2020.

The coach led the team to secure qualification to the Premier League this season.

And he has been rewarded with an improved three-year contract extension at the club.

Sharks are 11th on the Ghana Premier League table.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)