Elmina Sharks coach wants to raid fellow Premier League clubs during transfer window

Elmina Sharks coach Kobina Amissah has disclosed they are already in the market to beef up squad for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The debutants have been fairly good as they lie 11th on the table after 13 matches.

Amissah says they want to raid fellow Premier League sides for players.

"We have been talking to some key players to add up. We have targeted one player at Inter Allies FC, another one is at Wa All Stars and one other at Bolga All Stars," he said on Silver FM.

"It is very difficult in getting them but we will try our possible best to bring them on board. For Wa All Stars, we want one of their strikers."

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)