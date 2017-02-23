Elmina Sharks gaffer Kobina Amissah admits feeling the Premier League pressure

With just two matches in the Ghana Premier League, the head of coach of Elmina Sharks, Kobina Amissah, says he is already feeling the pressure of the competition.

The Sharks lost their opening game at home to Aduana Stars but fought back from two goals down to pick a point against Olympics on Wednesday afternoon.

And the tactician after picking a point in Accra says he is now feeling the pressure.

“I’m feeling very hot, because we are new in the Premier League and we have to make sure we stay in the league, so as a coach I need lots of energy to withstand the pressure, so it has not being easy thus far.

“But I’m hopeful that, we shall avoid the drop into the Division One,” Amisah said in a post-match presser.

The Sharks will host Tema Youth in match day four of the GPL on Sunday at the Dr. Nduom Sports Stadium.

