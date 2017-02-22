Elmina Sharks gaffer Kobina Emissah confident his side will survive first Premier League season

As many newly promoted Ghana Premier League sides target maintaining their status in the league, Elmina Sharks has reiterated that they eye a similar feat.

With Coach Kobina Amissah who has been with the team throughout their Division One League campaign still the side, they are confident that they will stay.

Despite losing their opening game to Aduana Stars at home, the experienced coach believes his side has come to stay in the league and not to return to the DOL.

“We are hopeful we will stay in the league. Obviously that has been the target of every team and we are not exempted,” he told Happy FM.

“We lost our first game to Aduana and have an outstanding against Wa All Stars. We will not lose this game against Olympics as our target can be affected negatively if we lose,” he added.

The Sharks will be playing The Wonder Club at the Accra Sports Stadium at 15:00GMT this afternoon.

