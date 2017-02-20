Elmina Sharks management member Ubaiden blames referee Amenya for Aduana Stars defeat

Elmina Sharks management member Honourable Ubaiden has blamed referee JA Amenya for their 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars on Sunday.

Amenya has come under the spotlight after he allowed Godfred Saka's goal to stand.

The goal appeared not to have crossed the line which sparked anger among the fans.

However, a photo evidence has proved the match official right in his decision.

But a management member of the club Honourable Ubaiden, who doubles as an Assembly man has chided the referee for his poor performance.

“They scored the goal from 18 yard box but the ball hit the bar, but the referee awarded goal and we [ Elmina Sharks ] had the same opportunity but the referee disallowed it”, – he told Jude Owusu Baffour at Obuasi based radio station, Time FM.

“I don’t think this can happen at Kumasi, because Aduana Stars is a former champion and has some gurus in decision making on the other phase, Elmina Sharks is a newly promoted club that is why they are giving us such treatment “.

