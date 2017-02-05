Elvis Manu gutted after being sent off in Go Ahead Eagles win in Dutch top-flight

Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu says he is gutted for being sent off despite scoring to help Go Ahead Eagles to register their maiden win since last November.

The 23-year-old received his second booking of the game from referee Björn Kuipers for alleged diving and kicking the ball away in the 63rd minute.

Manu asked for a penalty after he went into battle with Mikael Dyrestam and went to the ground but the referee would have none of it and the attacker kicked the ball away in his disapproval.

And, Kuipers marched him off the field of play as he headed for an early shower.

Manu had fouled De Goffert in the 24th minute after scoring the opener in the 12th minute for his side.

The Brighton loanee questioned the referee's decision in a post-match interview with Fox Sports and said he feels gutted.

"I don't know where he got that from. It is a shame because I played so well," he said in the interview.

The former Dutch U19 and U21 attacker later posted on his Instagram page he is "gutted" to have been sent off in the game.

"[I'm] happy with my first goal and the 3 points. [Gutted] to get sent off but it was a good day," he posted.

