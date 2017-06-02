Elvis Manu pondering over reversing his nationality switch after latest Black Stars snub

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Elvis Manu has indicated that he would void his nationality switch to make him qualified for the Netherlands after being snubbed by coach Kwesi Appiah for the Black Stars upcoming triple-header.

The 23-year-old switched nationality in 2015 after featuring for the various Dutch youth sides, with the hope of earning a call-up to the Black Stars.

Nevertheless, the move has not yielded the desire result after being ignored by ex-coach Avram Grant and now Kwesi Appiah despite his constant outcry.

And the maverick poacher bemoaned his call-up dream delay and claimed that he might reverse his decision to play for the Netherlands.

“There is no regret [about switching nationality to play for Ghana] because in every decision you make there is a price to pay,” he told FootballMadeInGhana.com.

“I made that choice and I haven’t yet made that appearance for Ghana so the feeling is like if it doesn’t happen for me in some few years time then maybe I can go back and play for Holland."

“This is not something that is on my mind now because my heart is with Ghana but then if it doesn’t happen, what can I do?”

Reports in the English tabloids indicated that, newly promoted English Premiership side Brighton and Hove Albion are looking to offload him in the summer after failing to impress during his two-year stay at the club.

