Elvis Opoku reiterates Aduana Stars readiness for Africa campaign

Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku has reaffirmed their readiness for the upcoming CAF Champions League clash against Libyan side Al Tahadi next month.

The Fire Boys are fervently preparing for their forthcoming CAF Champions League campaign by playing series of friendly games.

And according to Opoku, who netted in the side's 1-0 victory over Beninois outfit Buffles du Bougur in a pre-season game, says they are ready for the continental showdown.

“We are psyching ourselves for such an important match against a good opposition. We had a great game and will pick the positives as we continue our preparations."

“I believe we will form a strong team with the new guys in the squad. We’ve heard you guys (referring to the reporters) saying the players we have lost might affect our team strength. We believe in ourselves and our coaches that we will deliver,” the Kumasi born native concluded.

Elvis will feature for the Fire Boys in their FA Super Cup encounter against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

Both teams will represent Ghana in African club competitions this season with Kotoko playing CARA Brazzaville of Congo in the CAF Confederations Cup.

