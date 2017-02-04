Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu captains Black Stars to face Burkina Faso for AFCON bronze match

Midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu will wear the armband when Ghana play Burkina Faso on Saturday in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations third-place natch.

The Udinese star is the next in the Black Stars leadership hierarchy with substantive captain Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew benched.

Badu has made cameos in the Black Stars team at this year's tournament.

He has played at every Nations Cup finals since debuting in Angola 2010 where a young Black Stars squad won silver- conceding late to Egypt in the final.

