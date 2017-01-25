Emmanuel Agyemang Badu eyes first AFCON start against Egypt

Energetic midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is likely to get his first start of the on-going Africa Cup of Nations when the Stars come up against Egypt.

Badu has been a substitute in the last two games but has looked very impressive anytime he is thrown into the thick of affairs.

The Udinese midfielder is likely to benefit from the rest that will be given to some of the starters because of Ghana’s solid start to the competition that has seen them qualify for the next round with a game to spare.

The all out energetic midfielder is likely to step in for Thomas Partey who has been a revelation so far and will be rested ahead of the quarter final clash.

