Emmanuel Agyemang Badu not getting distracted by constant talks of moving to China

Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says he is not letting his head drop despite talks of him moving to China in a super mega deal.

Badu,has been with Udinese for the last six years and desperately wanted to leave the Italian club last summer but lack of offers meant he stayed put.

Udinese are 11th on the league table but were thumped by Bologna 4-0 over the weekend.

“I am not thinking about moves now I leave that with my agent all that I am thinking of is playing till the end of the season,” the Ghanaian said after the game

“We are not doing bad in the campaign but we could break into the top ten and that is where we are looking at.”

