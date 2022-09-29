Emmanuel Baffour: GoFundMe set up to raise money for hospitalized ex-Ghana Premier League top scorer

A GoFundMe account has been crated for hospitalized former Ghana Premier League goal king Emmanuel Baffour to raise funds for his medical bills.

GHANASoccernet.com’s last checks revealed only US$ 300 donation has been received so far which is no way near the targeted US$ 50,000.

Late last month [August], Baffour was involved in a serious car crash in Maryland, USA and had to be extricated from his grey Nissan Sentra after being trapped inside of the vehicle.

It was later reported the former New Edubiase United and Mamelodi Sundowns had Priority 1 trauma (life-threatening)

Baffour has since been in critical condition at the Medstar Hospital in Washington D.C.

Hence this GoFundMe entitled simply 'Help with Emmanuel’s Medical and Rehab bills'.

The description reads: ‘‘Hi, my name is Marvin Sekyi. I am creating this fundraiser with humility in aid for Emmanuel Baffour’s medical and rehabilitation bills.

''On August 29, 2022, at 6 a.m., Emmanuel was returning home form his usual night shift duty when he got involved in a horrific head-on collision accident. Emmanuel was found unconscious at the scene by local emergency responders and taken to the Medstar Hospital Washington DC where he is still on admission. He sustained a traumatic head injury, broken facial bones, multiple fractures and was in coma for 10 days. He has since slowly regained consciousness and begun responding to the medical treatment and surgeries performed. Emma as popularly called is a devoted father to three lovely children (2 girls and 1 boy), as well as a husband, brother and a great friend to everyone who knows him.

''He loves to spend his weekends and days off playing sports especially soccer with friends in the neighborhood to maintain his love and passion for the sport. Emmanuel is a man who works hard all day long to support his children and family. Right now what Emmanuel needs most is peace of mind as he begins his journey to healing and recovery. Emmanuel is facing piling medical bills including hospitalization and rehabilitation.

''These funds are to ensure payment of all medical bills Emmanuel will pick up during his long, strenuous road to recovery. It will also as assist his family in avoiding financial hardship. We need your financial assistance and support to get through this challenging period as well as wishes and prayers. Thanks for being part of a good cause and the Lord will reward you in abundance.''