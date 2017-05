Ghana international Emmanuel Banahene scored for Şanlıurfaspor to help his team to victory in the Turkish first divsion.

The Ghanaian finished off a great team goal in a trademark touch to help his side to a 2-0 win over Boluspor.

He has been in great shape since joining the Turkish side and will be hoping to return to the Black Stars soon.

Abdulaziz Solmaz made it two with a goal in the 78th minute.

