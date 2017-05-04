Emmanuel Frimong letting his football do the talking in the Swedish League

Ghana international Emmanuel Frimpong looks like he is settled and letting his football do the talking in the Swedish League after joining the club some three months ago.

Frimpong has been involved in all the team’s last six league games and even got an assist on his debut in Sweden.

Frimpong is regarded as one of the footballers with massive talent but sadly has been involved in some of the weirdest decision making that has affected his delivery on the pitch.

These days he plays for Eskilstuna in the Swedish League and has shown flashes of finally finding home in Sweden.

The former Arsenal midfielder was even seen almost in tears after his teams defeat 2-1 to Norrtaje, something that has been rare to see throughout his career.

It might be too early to predict but the signs are very good.

