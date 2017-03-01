Emmanuel Gyamfi, Ollenu Ashitey and Yakubu Mohammed shortlisted for Kotoko Player of the Month award

Asante Kotoko trio Emmanuel Gyamfi, Ollenu Ashitey and Yakubu Mohammed have been shortlisted for the maiden Kotoko Express Player of the Month Award.

A publication on the club's official website read: ''The two midfielders and striker were picked on the basis of performance, discipline and dedication to duty in the month of February.

''Supporters on the two Kotoko Express WhatsApp platforms, who have been contributing financially to the award programme, will be voting between March 1 and 3, 2017 to choose their Best Player in February.''

The winner will be announced on Sunday after their home match against debutants Elmina Sharks.

