Emmanuel Hackman deputizes for injured Lumor Agbeyenu but sees RED in Portimonense defeat

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Hackman replaced injured compatriot Lumor Agbeyenu in the Portimonense starting XI but was sent off in his first match of the season as they lost 2-1 at Benfica.

The former Liberty Professionals player was shown a straight red in the 59th for fouling a Benfica player inside the box.

That tackle cost Portimonense a penalty which was converted by Brazilian Jonas on the hour mark to knot the scoring.

Portimonense had taken the lead in the 56th minute through Fabricio.

