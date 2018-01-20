Emmanuel Osei Baffour pens two-year contract to finalize Karela FC move

Playmaker Emmanuel Osei Baffour has signed a two-year contract to complete his move to Karela FC on a free transfer, the club have announced.

The AshantiGold Academy graduate moves a free transfer after spending three years with the first team.

Osei Baffour featured for the club in the GHALCA G8 tournament.

The 23-year-old put pen to paper on a two year deal on Sunday after passing a medical.

The versatile winger was very integral when the Obuasi based club won the Ghana Premier League in 2015 for the first time in nineteen years.

