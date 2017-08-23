Emmanuel Paga and Seidu Muntari land career defining move to FC Dallas

NADM SC duo, Emmanuel Paga and Seidu Muntari Oupkedo Mouhtar will join Major League Soccer side FC Dallas according to a report by Ghananews.com.

The players were in the USA for trails last month and have impressed heavily leading to the decision to have them sign on for at least two years.

Vice President of NADM SC, Nana Akwasi Nyantekyi mentioned that he wasn’t surprised at the final outcome of the trials as he had faith in their abilities.

“For us in the Club, this is very good news, but we are not surprised because we know what both of them can do. We are excited about it and the players are too.”

The duo will be the first players from the Volta region based division 2 side to join the exodus bandwagon an action that is expected to open more doors for players from NADM SC.

