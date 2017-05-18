Emmanuel Toku: Ghana U17 brace hero named Man of the Match in Gabon thumping

Emmanuel Toku was named Total Man of the Match for his performance in the 5-0 win over Gabon at the African Junior Championship on Wednesday night.

The Cheetah FC player bagged a brace on the night to help the Black Starlets secure the win which booked a 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup finals ticket.

Toku profited from a loose ball close to the box before firing past goalkeeper Brunel Ilagou to make it 2-0.

He scored the fourth on 61 minutes when he slalomed inside the box to drill home.

Toku is now on two goals in two matches.

