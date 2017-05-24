Emmanuel Toku named Man-of-the-Match in Ghana U17 semi-final win over Niger

Ghana hero Emmanuel Toku was named Man of the Match in their semi-final win over Niger at the 2017 African U17 Championship on Wednesday.

Toku scored the winning goal as the Black Starlets triumphed 6-5 on penalties at Stade Port Gentil.

This was his second best player award at the tournament after winning in the 5-0 win over Gabon when he bagged a brace.

Ghana have qualified to play in the final on Sunday and will face either Mali or Guinea.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)