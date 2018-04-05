Emotional Michael Essien pays tribute to Ray Wilkins after his tragic death

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has paid a touching tribute to Ray Wilkins, who died on Wednesday.

Wilkins, 61, a former Chelsea player and assistant manager was confirmed dead on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Wilkins, who also played for Manchester United, AC Milan, Rangers and QPR, was being treated at St George's Hospital in London following cardiac arrest.

Michael Essien, who played under Ray Wilkins reign as assistant manager was sad on the news of the passing of one of the Chelsea's great

The 35-year-old posted on Instagram sharing his condolences,"Rest In Peace buddy🙏🏿☹😭#RayWilkins #legend.

Several other players have joined in sending their words of condolences with Essien's former teammates Mikel Obi and Drogba also posting on social Media to express their sadness.

Legendary Ivorian striker Didier Drogba posted: "Just found out about the news, be strong Ray Wilkins and family. We blue army are sending you our prayers on this religious day."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)