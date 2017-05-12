English-born Ghanaian starlet Edward Nketiah itching for Arsenal first team promotion

The 18-year-old has been phenomenal for the Arsenal youth team in the just ended season.

He registered 23 goals in his 33 appearances for the Gunners which earned him a call-up to England U-20 team.

"I think it’s been a good season, especially personally for me. I’ve broken into the team, made some good appearances and scored some nice goals. So I’m very pleased with it," Nketiah told Arsenal.com

"As a team, fourth is a respectable position and next year I think we can really push on and challenge for the title."

"I think next year can be a big year for me personally,"

"I’m trying to have big goals and push into the first team, so hopefully I can have another good season and see where it takes me."

Nketiah is still eligible to feature for Ghana despite playing for England youth side.