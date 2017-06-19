English-born Ghanaian striker Tarique Fosu signs permanent contract with Charlton Athletic

English-born Ghanaian striker Tarique Fosu has completed a permanent transfer move to Charlton Athletic.

The 21-year-old has signed a two-year deal from Reading FC.

The Academy graduate made a single appearance for Reading senior side, which came on the final day of the 2014/15 season at Derby County.

His 2015/16 campaign was split between loan spells with Fleetwood Town and Accrington Stanley, and he spent the majority of last season with Colchester United where he made a total of 14(+20) appearances to help the U’s to an 8th-place finish in League 2.

Fosu joins the Addicks on a permanent contract ahead of their League 1 campaign.

“When I heard [Charlton manager] Karl [Robinson] was in for me, it made the decision for me,” he told Charlton Athletic official website

“He’s worked with a lot of young players so hopefully I can produce for him.”

