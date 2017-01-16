English Champions side Aston Villa looking to offload Jordan Ayew to China

According to the ​Sun, Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce wants to sell misfiring pair Ross McCormack and Jordan Ayew in order to bring in fresh talent.

The report claims that Bruce wants to offload the aforementioned players to fund moves for Burnley defender James Bree and Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes.

Jordan Ayew is currently with the Black Stars in Gabon for the 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

