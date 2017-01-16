Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

English Champions side Aston Villa looking to offload Jordan Ayew to China

Published on: 16 January 2017
Jordan Ayew

According to the ​Sun, Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce wants to sell misfiring pair Ross McCormack and Jordan Ayew in order to bring in fresh talent.

The report claims that Bruce wants to offload the aforementioned players to fund moves for Burnley defender James Bree and Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes.

Jordan Ayew is currently with the Black Stars in Gabon for the 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

 

Jordan Ayew latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations