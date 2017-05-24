Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

English Championship clubs chase Ghanaian starlet Hudson-Odoi

Published on: 24 May 2017

English-born Ghanaian youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has emerged as a transfer target for several English second-tier clubs.

The 16-year-old was outstanding for the Chelsea youth team, where he aided them to clinch the English Premier Youth League this season.

His stupendous performance earned him a debut call-up to the England U17 team.

According to Daily Mail sources, Chelsea have been contacted by several unnamed second-tier sides to inquire about his availability.

Hudson-Odoi netted twice for the young lions at the just ended UEFA U17 Championship which was held in Croatia.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations