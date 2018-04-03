English Championship leaders Wolves won't risk defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh against Hull City today

Wolves defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is unlikely to risked ahead of the side's Championship clash against Hull City tonight.

The Ghanaian has played around 100 minutes since he return after eight months out with an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old has been making an injury comeback, featuring for the side's developmental squad in their last four matches.

Ofosu-Ayeh had previously played 23 minutes against Exeter last week and half an hour against Fulham earlier this month.

The Ghana international joined the English Championship leaders on a free transfer last summer after leaving German side Eintracht Braunschweig but has yet to feature for Nuno Espirito Santo's first team owing to a series of ankle problems.

The right-back will now target making a first team appearance before the end of the season, which would appear more likely if Wolves manage to wrap up promotion in the coming weeks.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)