English Championship side Brentford to sign Ghanaian striker Daniel Agyei
English Championship side Brentford are on the verge of signing Ghanaian striker Daniel Agyei from rivals Burnley.
The 19-year-old attacker has emerged as a top winter transfer target for the Griffin Park outfit.
Brentford want to sign the Ghanaian forward on loan as a replacement for West Ham target Scott Hogan.
He returned from his five-month loan spell at second-tier side Coventry City on Tuesday.
Agyei is yet to make his debut for Burnley since arriving from Wimbledon in 2015 but scored five goals in 19 appearances at Coventry.