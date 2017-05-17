English Championship side Norwich inquire about Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey

English Championship side Norwich are determined to sign Ghana international midfielder Thomas Partey who plays for Atletico Madrid.

The Ghanaian has started just 6 games this season but has been a very integral member coming up from the bench this season.

Dethroned English Champions Leicester City have shown interest in the midfielder and will try to sign him again this summer.

The industrious midfielder has seen his stock rise in the last six months following a massive Africa Cup of Nations campaign with the Black Stars in Gabon.

