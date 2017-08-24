English Championship side Leeds United rule out move for Dan Agyei

English Championship side Leeds United have ruled out the signing of Ghanaian forward Dan Agyei despite the departure of top scorer Chris Wood.

The Whites sold last season's top scorer Chris Wood to Burnley over the weekend for a fee of around £15 million, which has left their attacking options light.

The Yorkshire-based club are in the market looking for his replacement and the 20-year-old has been mooted as an option.

However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, officials at Leeds have ruled out making a move for the AFC Wimbledon youth product. Agyei scored 29 goals at youth level for Wimbledon and had a host of top sides on his tail as a result, with Burnley ultimately winning the race and snapping him up in 2015. Agyei spent the first half of last season on loan in League One at Coventry City.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)