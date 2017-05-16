English clubs Watford and Bournemouth to battle for Ghana winger Frank Acheampong

Watford and Bournemouth are set to go head-to-head for Anderlecht winger Frank Acheampong this summer after the Belgian outfit decided to cash in on the winger, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has caught the eyes of Watford and some other Premier League clubs particularly due to his impressive displays in the Europa League with Anderlecht.

Acheampong was one of the shining lights for the Belgian club in the two-legged Europa League quarter final tie against Manchester United which the English giants won.

Watford are now said to be lining up a £7m offer for the Ghana international who has two more years to run on his contract with Anderlecht, but Bournemouth are also said to be interested in making a swoop for Acheampong.

Acheampong has been capped 12 times for Ghana national team since making his debut in 2012.

