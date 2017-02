Ghanaian-born Isaac Assenso has left English fourth tier side Hartlepool United GHANAsoccernet.com.

The 19-year-old joined the club last October but has failed to break into the team thus the decision to move on.

According to a report by kickgh.com the Ghanaian was hit by series of injuries and they eventually had a toll in his performance.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)