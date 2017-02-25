English giants Chelsea transfer Ghanaian kid Kevin Berkoe to Wolverhampton

English giants Chelsea have transferred Ghanaian kid Kevin Berkoe to Wolverhampton Wanderers, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 15-year-old midfielder, born in England to Ghanaian parents, has switched to join Wolverhampton where he can secure regular playing time.

He was at Chelsea along with youngsters Richard Nartey and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

He made his debut for Wolverhampton's U18 side when they lost 4-1 against Derby County in the U18 Premier League.

